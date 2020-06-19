All apartments in Stockton
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:41 PM

6565 Brook Hollow Circle

6565 Brook Hollow Circle · (209) 788-8005
Location

6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA 95219
Brookside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2989 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
DRE Lic. 01144123
Rent $2,000
Deposit $2,000
$45 Application Fee per Adult
It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.

SPACIOUS TWO STORY HOME LOCATED BEHIND THE GATES OF BROOKSIDE! Lincoln School District. It's a one year lease. Section 8 is not accepted. No pets allowed with the exception for doctor prescribed companion animals. The family room is prewired for surround sound. Huge master bedroom with walk in closets. Large bonus room that can be turn into an office. Over 3000 square feet and with a 3 car garage. Nice size living room with fireplace, blinds, carpet, and central hvac. Laundry hookups located inside the home. Tenant pays for all utilities.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 Brook Hollow Circle have any available units?
6565 Brook Hollow Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6565 Brook Hollow Circle have?
Some of 6565 Brook Hollow Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 Brook Hollow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6565 Brook Hollow Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 Brook Hollow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6565 Brook Hollow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 6565 Brook Hollow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6565 Brook Hollow Circle does offer parking.
Does 6565 Brook Hollow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 Brook Hollow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 Brook Hollow Circle have a pool?
No, 6565 Brook Hollow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6565 Brook Hollow Circle have accessible units?
No, 6565 Brook Hollow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 Brook Hollow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6565 Brook Hollow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
