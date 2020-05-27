All apartments in Stockton
5019 Innisbrook Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5019 Innisbrook Dr

5019 Innisbrook Drive · (209) 518-3314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5019 Innisbrook Drive, Stockton, CA 95219
Brookside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5019 Innisbrook Dr · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular Brookside Home Ready For Your Family - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Expensive light fixtures. Newer wood floors. Recently painted inside. New carpet in some rooms. Plantation shutters. Lincoln School District. Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs and 2101 sq ft of living space. 2 car attached garage. Nicely landscaped , private and fenced back yard. Access to community swimming pool and tennis courts. Rent is $2750 per month, Security Deposit is $2750. No Pets. Tenants pays rent, all utilities. HOA fees, landscaping and lawn care paid by owner. To rent this fabulous home, call Richard H Travassos, REALTOR, CA DRE # 01067276, 209-518-3314. Won't last. To apply online, go to www.MyMajesticPropertyManagement.net, click the vacancy tab, find the property, click apply now and follow instructions. General criteria to qualify for this rental includes a middle credit score of 600 or more, a minimum documentable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, employment in an essential service industry, No evictions. No crimanl background. Need to move within 2 weeks or less. This home will be shown AFTER your rental application is Approved. Thanks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 Innisbrook Dr have any available units?
5019 Innisbrook Dr has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 Innisbrook Dr have?
Some of 5019 Innisbrook Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 Innisbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5019 Innisbrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 Innisbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5019 Innisbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 5019 Innisbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5019 Innisbrook Dr does offer parking.
Does 5019 Innisbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 Innisbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 Innisbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5019 Innisbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 5019 Innisbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 5019 Innisbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 Innisbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 Innisbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
