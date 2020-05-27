5019 Innisbrook Dr

Amenities

Spectacular Brookside Home Ready For Your Family - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Expensive light fixtures. Newer wood floors. Recently painted inside. New carpet in some rooms. Plantation shutters. Lincoln School District. Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs and 2101 sq ft of living space. 2 car attached garage. Nicely landscaped , private and fenced back yard. Access to community swimming pool and tennis courts. Rent is $2750 per month, Security Deposit is $2750. No Pets. Tenants pays rent, all utilities. HOA fees, landscaping and lawn care paid by owner. To rent this fabulous home, call Richard H Travassos, REALTOR, CA DRE # 01067276, 209-518-3314. Won't last. To apply online, go to www.MyMajesticPropertyManagement.net, click the vacancy tab, find the property, click apply now and follow instructions. General criteria to qualify for this rental includes a middle credit score of 600 or more, a minimum documentable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, employment in an essential service industry, No evictions. No crimanl background. Need to move within 2 weeks or less. This home will be shown AFTER your rental application is Approved. Thanks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807229)