Stockton, CA
1769 Silver Creek Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:01 PM

1769 Silver Creek Circle

1769 Silver Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1769 Silver Creek Circle, Stockton, CA 95207
Lakeview

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
parking
garage
DRE License 01144123
$45 Application fee
Rent/ $1500
Deposit / $1500
Please read description before calling.
Apply online at www.pmerents.com

1769 Silver Creek Circle Stockton, Ca 95207

We are temporarily suspending ALL Routine face-to-face office visits.
Following guidance from the California Department of Public Health, PME will be implementing the following appointments only, no walk ins; we will be conducting most business via email, telephone, mail.

COMING SOON! Available after July 10 (Estimating).
Section 8 is accepted. No pets allowed with the exception for doctor prescribed companion animal. It's one year lease. Features a family room, fireplace, 2 car garage, disposal, stove, laundry hookups and central hvac.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 Silver Creek Circle have any available units?
1769 Silver Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1769 Silver Creek Circle have?
Some of 1769 Silver Creek Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 Silver Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Silver Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Silver Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1769 Silver Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 1769 Silver Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1769 Silver Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 1769 Silver Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 Silver Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Silver Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1769 Silver Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1769 Silver Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1769 Silver Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Silver Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 Silver Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
