1609 W. Alpine Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener

Central Air and Heat

Beautiful Hardwood flooring

Spacious Living Room

Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area

Laundry/Utility Room

New Carpet in bedrooms

New Linoleum in bathrooms

Restaurant grade gas range

Large back yard with small shed

New blinds throughout

Fireplace



Close to UOP, Freeway access, Shopping, and Restaurants



Rent Includes Gardener



No Pets

No Smoking

Max Occupancy- 6 people

Renters Insurance Required



Requirements for all rental properties:



•Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.

•Minimum 2 Years of good current and previous rental history.

•No criminal background or past evictions.

•Good credit history



You must drive by the property prior to calling to schedule an appointment. We require that everyone who schedules an appointment to check-in at our office at the time of the appointment prior to viewing any property. There are no exceptions and we do not accept early check-ins. If you cannot check-in at the office at the time of the appointment, you will be required to reschedule.



$30.00/applicant processing fee.

Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2704189)