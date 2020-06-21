All apartments in Stockton
Find more places like 1609 W. Alpine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockton, CA
/
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1609 W. Alpine Avenue

1609 Alpine Avenue · (209) 476-4455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stockton
See all
Pacific
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204
Pacific

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 W. Alpine Avenue · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener
Central Air and Heat
Beautiful Hardwood flooring
Spacious Living Room
Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area
Laundry/Utility Room
New Carpet in bedrooms
New Linoleum in bathrooms
Restaurant grade gas range
Large back yard with small shed
New blinds throughout
Fireplace

Close to UOP, Freeway access, Shopping, and Restaurants

Rent Includes Gardener

No Pets
No Smoking
Max Occupancy- 6 people
Renters Insurance Required

Requirements for all rental properties:

•Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.
•Minimum 2 Years of good current and previous rental history.
•No criminal background or past evictions.
•Good credit history

You must drive by the property prior to calling to schedule an appointment. We require that everyone who schedules an appointment to check-in at our office at the time of the appointment prior to viewing any property. There are no exceptions and we do not accept early check-ins. If you cannot check-in at the office at the time of the appointment, you will be required to reschedule.

$30.00/applicant processing fee.
Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2704189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 W. Alpine Avenue have any available units?
1609 W. Alpine Avenue has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 W. Alpine Avenue have?
Some of 1609 W. Alpine Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 W. Alpine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1609 W. Alpine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 W. Alpine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1609 W. Alpine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 1609 W. Alpine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1609 W. Alpine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1609 W. Alpine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 W. Alpine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 W. Alpine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1609 W. Alpine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1609 W. Alpine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1609 W. Alpine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 W. Alpine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 W. Alpine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1609 W. Alpine Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverbank
4433 Continental Way
Stockton, CA 95207
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr
Stockton, CA 95219

Similar Pages

Stockton 3 BedroomsStockton Apartments with Balcony
Stockton Apartments with Garage
Stockton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

University of the PacificCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoDiablo Valley College
Mills College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity