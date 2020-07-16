1536 West Flora Street

Amenities

DRE License 01144123

Rent $1550

Deposit $1550

$45 Application Fee

It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm. Call 209-644-6478 to schedule for viewing.



COMING SOON! AVAILABLE JULY 20, 2020. Completely Remodeled. 2 Bed/ 1 Bath. It’s a one year lease. No pets allowed with the exception for doctor prescribed companion animal. New Flooring and Carpet! New Paint! New Kitchen and Appliances! No car garage. Features a 5 burner gas stove, granite counter-tops, new blinds, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry hookups and central hvac.

