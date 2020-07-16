All apartments in Stockton
Find more places like 1536 West Flora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockton, CA
/
1536 West Flora Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

1536 West Flora Street

1536 West Flora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockton
See all
Pacific
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1536 West Flora Street, Stockton, CA 95203
Pacific

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DRE License 01144123
Rent $1550
Deposit $1550
$45 Application Fee
It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm. Call 209-644-6478 to schedule for viewing.

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE JULY 20, 2020. Completely Remodeled. 2 Bed/ 1 Bath.  It’s a one year lease. No pets allowed with the exception for doctor prescribed companion animal. New Flooring and Carpet! New Paint! New Kitchen and Appliances! No car garage. Features a 5 burner gas stove, granite counter-tops, new blinds, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry hookups and central hvac.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 West Flora Street have any available units?
1536 West Flora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 West Flora Street have?
Some of 1536 West Flora Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 West Flora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1536 West Flora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 West Flora Street pet-friendly?
No, 1536 West Flora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 1536 West Flora Street offer parking?
Yes, 1536 West Flora Street offers parking.
Does 1536 West Flora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 West Flora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 West Flora Street have a pool?
No, 1536 West Flora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1536 West Flora Street have accessible units?
No, 1536 West Flora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 West Flora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 West Flora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverbank
4433 Continental Way
Stockton, CA 95207
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr
Stockton, CA 95219

Similar Pages

Stockton 2 BedroomsStockton Apartments with Balconies
Stockton Apartments with ParkingStockton Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Stockton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CACarmichael, CA
Tracy, CARancho Cordova, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CAMartinez, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

University of the PacificCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoDiablo Valley College
Mills College