Stockton, CA
1422 West Flora Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:50 PM

1422 West Flora Street

1422 West Flora Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 West Flora Street, Stockton, CA 95203
Pacific

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DRE Lic. 01144123
$45 Application Fee per Adult
It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm. Call 209-644-6410 to schedule for viewing.

AVAILABLE NOW! Well-maintained and move-in ready 2 Bed 1 Bath house.  Hardwood and laminate floors, central heat and air, 2 car attached garage, RV parking plus a huge yard.  Outdoor entertaining, gardening and commuter friendly too.  Planted front yard.  Tenant pays for all utilities.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 West Flora Street have any available units?
1422 West Flora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
Is 1422 West Flora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1422 West Flora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 West Flora Street pet-friendly?
No, 1422 West Flora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 1422 West Flora Street offer parking?
Yes, 1422 West Flora Street offers parking.
Does 1422 West Flora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 West Flora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 West Flora Street have a pool?
No, 1422 West Flora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1422 West Flora Street have accessible units?
No, 1422 West Flora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 West Flora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 West Flora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 West Flora Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1422 West Flora Street has units with air conditioning.
