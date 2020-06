Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Adorable 1920's home renovated - Antique beauty with tile floors in the remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors each room has a very expensive color and bright and warm ambiance. Big backyard very clean and tidy with a lot of character. I've personally invested a lot of money into decorating and making this living space a beautiful and cozy home.



We are looking for qualified renters with

• a credit score of about 650 (or letter of explanation on anything lower) and

• 3 times the rent in income and

• longevity in employment



If you have not driven by to see the neighborhood and location of the house, please do so.



Contact us with your questions and appointment for a viewing. leasingagent@rmpropmgmt.com. Phones calls will not be returned, please email.



Ready to rent this property? Go online and submit your application at our secure website: www.rmpropmgmt.com/vacancies.



No Pets Allowed



