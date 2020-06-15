25316 Twin Oaks Place

Amenities

Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage. Home features a formal entry through a front courtyard, living room, library, formal dining, designer kitchen area with upgraded appliances with a huge center island, high tea area, family room, ground floor bedroom with privacy and independent access to the back yard, laundry room, master bedroom with an upper level retreat/loft, two staircases with one being wrought iron,wooden rails & exquisite balustrades, large office/computer room that is spacious for two stations, balcony with master bedroom overlooking the 15th hole. Too many features too mention. Showings by Appointment only with at least 24 hrs notice. Call Bob at 661-513-4433 for details and appointment.