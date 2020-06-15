All apartments in Stevenson Ranch
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

25316 Twin Oaks Place

25316 Twin Oaks Place · (661) 513-4433
Location

25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5560 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage. Home features a formal entry through a front courtyard, living room, library, formal dining, designer kitchen area with upgraded appliances with a huge center island, high tea area, family room, ground floor bedroom with privacy and independent access to the back yard, laundry room, master bedroom with an upper level retreat/loft, two staircases with one being wrought iron,wooden rails & exquisite balustrades, large office/computer room that is spacious for two stations, balcony with master bedroom overlooking the 15th hole. Too many features too mention. Showings by Appointment only with at least 24 hrs notice. Call Bob at 661-513-4433 for details and appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25316 Twin Oaks Place have any available units?
25316 Twin Oaks Place has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stevenson Ranch Rent Report.
What amenities does 25316 Twin Oaks Place have?
Some of 25316 Twin Oaks Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25316 Twin Oaks Place currently offering any rent specials?
25316 Twin Oaks Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25316 Twin Oaks Place pet-friendly?
No, 25316 Twin Oaks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevenson Ranch.
Does 25316 Twin Oaks Place offer parking?
Yes, 25316 Twin Oaks Place does offer parking.
Does 25316 Twin Oaks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25316 Twin Oaks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25316 Twin Oaks Place have a pool?
No, 25316 Twin Oaks Place does not have a pool.
Does 25316 Twin Oaks Place have accessible units?
No, 25316 Twin Oaks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25316 Twin Oaks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25316 Twin Oaks Place has units with dishwashers.
