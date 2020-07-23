Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

222 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Stanton provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Stanton
7710 Cody Drive
7710 Cody Drive, Stanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1203 sqft
Live near it all....

1 Unit Available
Stanton
10231 Lotus
10231 Lotus Ct, Stanton, CA
Coming Soon! Recently constructed in 2014. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with over 1,600 square feet of gorgeous living space. Lovely home is situated in a new neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Stanton
11341 Antonio
11341 Antonio, Stanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1892 sqft
Turnkey Tri-level townhome located in the Palazzo Community. The ground floor of this home offers a side by side garage with direct access and interior laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
907 sqft
2515 W Winston Rd is a multi-family home in Anaheim, CA 92804. 32- Unit Building. Nearby restaurants include Grandmas Kitchen, Cuzcatlan Restaurant, and Tahrir Restaurant. This property is near Maxwell Park, Modjeska Park, and Barton Park.

1 Unit Available
8672 Lampson Avenue, Unit A
8672 Lampson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
::: Please review the photos & video of the property and see if you meet the rental requirements before contacting TTG INVESTMENT INC ::: 8672 Lampson Ave #A (Front Unit), Garden Grove, CA. 92841 A spacious 4 bedroom & 2.

1 Unit Available
Cypress
6854 Tiki Drive
6854 Tiki Drive, Cypress, CA
Gorgeous 5 Bed/ 2 Bath single family 'Pool' home for rent. Almost 1900 sqft of living space and a total of 5000 sqft lot.

1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
9591 South Harvest Lane
9591 Harvest Lane, Orange County, CA
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2 car garage. The property comes with all kitchen appliances and a spacious back yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 Unit Available
Westminster
13771 Wilson St
13771 Wilson Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1614 sqft
13771 Wilson St Available 08/08/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 3Bd 2Ba Home w/ Den in Westminster! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Stunningly remodeled, single story interior tract home in Westminster.

1 Unit Available
9302 Maureen Drive
9302 Maureen Drive, Garden Grove, CA
Coming Soon: Remodeled 4Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove! - Check out this Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/B7DrL_FUXHg Remodeled single level home in Garden Grove.

1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Stanton
15 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,052
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1238 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1245 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
37 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1455 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
8 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,233
1453 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
21 Units Available
Goldenwest
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,187
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
Washington
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.

1 Unit Available
16622 Rhone Ln
16622 Rhone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 bedroom house with private pool - Property Id: 325466 Bright clean single story house with sparkling pool, granite kitchen counters, brick fireplace in living room, all rooms with tile or laminate flooring, freshly painted throughout, large

1 Unit Available
8831 Jarrett Circle
8831 Jarrett Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
(RLNE5977497)

1 Unit Available
Westminster
5221 Franklin Circle
5221 Franklin Circle, Westminster, CA
Spacious 4Bd 3Ba Home w/Den in Westminster! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hv5jos4gehC&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.

1 Unit Available
Cypress
5095 Eucalyptus
5095 Eucalyptus Cir, Cypress, CA
5095 Eucalyptus Available 08/01/20 ** Spacious 5 Bdrm 3 Bath Home in Great Neighborhood** - Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath Home in Great Neighborhood, Home offers 3 bdrms 2 baths downstairs, 2 bdrms 1 bath upstairs along with large loft area, family
City Guide for Stanton, CA

Stanton has a decidedly fickle nature. It turns out the small suburb started out as a city, and one with a pretty sizable land area of about 16 square miles, before disincorporating due to high taxes in 1924. Then, in a moment of civic pride perhaps, residents once again attained city status, with an area of just over three miles square this time, in 1956. And now? Well, the citizens are mulling over un-incorporating again. Seems about time.

An adorably small blip on the U.S. map, Stanton, California is a tiny, close-knit city on the northern edge of Orange County, an area known for its amusement parks (perhaps youve heard of Disneyland?), gorgeous beaches and surfing lifestyle. While Stanton is comfortably inland, it does boast an amusement park of its own, along with smiling families, studious college kids and one of the most diverse populations in the nation. This leads to wonderfully walkable amenities in many neighborhoods and some seriously excellent Vietnamese and Mexican food. If that’s not enough to sway you to this semi-sleepy suburb, perhaps the community events will. Every year the town hosts a "Christmas in the City" day, and then pumps in real snow for all the kids to marvel upon and play in. Snow in Southern California? You bet.

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Stanton, CA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Stanton provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Stanton. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

