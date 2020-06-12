/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
167 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, TWO BALCONIES. COMMUNITY HAS 3 POOLS AND 3 SPAS.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1250 S. Brookhurst St.
1250 Brookhurst Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
912 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Brookhurst Village Condominium - Property Id: 97051 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97051 Property Id 97051 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816861)
Results within 5 miles of Stanton
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen Bay
12431 El Rey Place, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aberdeen Bay in Garden Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1187 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
The Colony
22 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fountain Valley
20 Units Available
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westminster
6 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fountain Valley
16 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Fullerton
13 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
46 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
25 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Anaheim Resort
1 Unit Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA