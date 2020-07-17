926 AVE S HOLT

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large one bedroom, one bath situated in a charming newly remodeled three unit building. Open floor-plan with abundant natural light throughout. This unit has a side door off of the kitchen area, which gives you access to the outdoors - small area for planting garden herbs or just some fresh air! Hardwood floors throughout, closets are spacious & well planned. One car private garage w/ remote control for off street parking & extra storage. Gated & private, situated in a great neighborhood with a walk score of 89, convenient to shopping & trendy eateries. This unit will not disappoint. Owner pays water & gardener.