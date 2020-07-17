All apartments in Stanislaus County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

926 AVE S HOLT

926 West Avenue South · (323) 868-1919
Location

926 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA 95380

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large one bedroom, one bath situated in a charming newly remodeled three unit building. Open floor-plan with abundant natural light throughout. This unit has a side door off of the kitchen area, which gives you access to the outdoors - small area for planting garden herbs or just some fresh air! Hardwood floors throughout, closets are spacious & well planned. One car private garage w/ remote control for off street parking & extra storage. Gated & private, situated in a great neighborhood with a walk score of 89, convenient to shopping & trendy eateries. This unit will not disappoint. Owner pays water & gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 AVE S HOLT have any available units?
926 AVE S HOLT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 926 AVE S HOLT have?
Some of 926 AVE S HOLT's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 AVE S HOLT currently offering any rent specials?
926 AVE S HOLT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 AVE S HOLT pet-friendly?
No, 926 AVE S HOLT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanislaus County.
Does 926 AVE S HOLT offer parking?
Yes, 926 AVE S HOLT offers parking.
Does 926 AVE S HOLT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 AVE S HOLT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 AVE S HOLT have a pool?
No, 926 AVE S HOLT does not have a pool.
Does 926 AVE S HOLT have accessible units?
No, 926 AVE S HOLT does not have accessible units.
Does 926 AVE S HOLT have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 AVE S HOLT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 AVE S HOLT have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 AVE S HOLT does not have units with air conditioning.
