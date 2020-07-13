Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill game room pool table

The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School. Join us in a beautiful park like setting full of lush green landscaping and trees throughout the entire property. Enjoy two sparkling pools as well as laundry facilities located throughout the property. Each apartment is spaciously designed with almost 1,000 square feet, featuring central heat and air, a private patio/balcony, refrigerator, dishwasher and ceiling fans. In addition, we have newly renovated floor plans which include washers and dryers inside the unit. The Boardwalk offers pet friendly apartments! Move your furry loved one in with you. Stop by and have one of our friendly office team members take you for a tour! Visit our Facebook Page and "Like" us at: Facebook.com/TheBoardwalkApts