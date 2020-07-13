All apartments in Turlock
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

The Boardwalk

950 W Zeering Rd · (209) 850-7953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA 95382

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 090021C · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 090019B · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 090045C · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 612 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100008 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 964 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Boardwalk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
game room
pool table
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School. Join us in a beautiful park like setting full of lush green landscaping and trees throughout the entire property. Enjoy two sparkling pools as well as laundry facilities located throughout the property. Each apartment is spaciously designed with almost 1,000 square feet, featuring central heat and air, a private patio/balcony, refrigerator, dishwasher and ceiling fans. In addition, we have newly renovated floor plans which include washers and dryers inside the unit. The Boardwalk offers pet friendly apartments! Move your furry loved one in with you. Stop by and have one of our friendly office team members take you for a tour! Visit our Facebook Page and "Like" us at: Facebook.com/TheBoardwalkApts

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$823 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $550 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking $40/month, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Boardwalk have any available units?
The Boardwalk has 5 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Boardwalk have?
Some of The Boardwalk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Boardwalk currently offering any rent specials?
The Boardwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Boardwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, The Boardwalk is pet friendly.
Does The Boardwalk offer parking?
Yes, The Boardwalk offers parking.
Does The Boardwalk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Boardwalk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Boardwalk have a pool?
Yes, The Boardwalk has a pool.
Does The Boardwalk have accessible units?
No, The Boardwalk does not have accessible units.
Does The Boardwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Boardwalk has units with dishwashers.
Does The Boardwalk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Boardwalk has units with air conditioning.

