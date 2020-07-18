All apartments in Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County, CA
865 AVE N COMSTOCK
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

865 AVE N COMSTOCK

865 West Avenue South · (310) 980-8016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

865 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
valet service
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo in the Full Service Comstock Building. You will enjoy seating and eating in the over sized bright living, dining area with view of Mesmerizing city lights. Updated kitchen with all brand-new appliances including top of the notch Washer and Dryer. 2 bedroom suits with tastefully renovated bathrooms. The Comstock amenities included 24-hour security, valet, pool, social room, and extra storage. You don't want to miss this. Condo is also for sell:$1,110,000. MLS #20-564692

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK have any available units?
865 AVE N COMSTOCK has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK have?
Some of 865 AVE N COMSTOCK's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 AVE N COMSTOCK currently offering any rent specials?
865 AVE N COMSTOCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 AVE N COMSTOCK pet-friendly?
No, 865 AVE N COMSTOCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanislaus County.
Does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK offer parking?
No, 865 AVE N COMSTOCK does not offer parking.
Does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 865 AVE N COMSTOCK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK have a pool?
Yes, 865 AVE N COMSTOCK has a pool.
Does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK have accessible units?
No, 865 AVE N COMSTOCK does not have accessible units.
Does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 AVE N COMSTOCK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 AVE N COMSTOCK have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 AVE N COMSTOCK does not have units with air conditioning.
