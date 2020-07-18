865 AVE N COMSTOCK

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo in the Full Service Comstock Building. You will enjoy seating and eating in the over sized bright living, dining area with view of Mesmerizing city lights. Updated kitchen with all brand-new appliances including top of the notch Washer and Dryer. 2 bedroom suits with tastefully renovated bathrooms. The Comstock amenities included 24-hour security, valet, pool, social room, and extra storage. You don't want to miss this. Condo is also for sell:$1,110,000. MLS #20-564692