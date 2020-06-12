/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
276 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Spring Valley
6 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7785 Mount Vernon Street
7785 Mount Vernon Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1227 sqft
This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors and a large 2-car garage. This home is shaped like a horseshoe with a nice courtyard patio in the fenced in yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4566 Date Ave. 6
4566 Date Avenue, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1005 sqft
This lovely apartment complex is located in a peaceful neighborhood just a stones throw from downtown La Mesa Village. This upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho San Diego
29 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
924 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
Rolando
2 Units Available
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Similar Pages
Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible Apartments
Spring Valley Apartments with BalconySpring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA