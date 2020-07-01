3182 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 3BD/2BA home has been upgraded with dual pane windows and a stainless-steel fridge. The house feels extremely spacious with the high vaulted ceiling in the living room and bedrooms. The home also features a large enclosed patio room with great stonework and a low maintenance backyard. It has mirrored closets in the master bedroom and a washer and dryer in the oversized single car garage. Stay cool in the summer with central A/C. Come and see this great home for yourself!



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.



To schedule a virtual showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.



To take a 3D virtual walk through please go to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=k7nZxdtjvXG



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 6/1/20



