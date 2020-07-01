All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:07 PM

3182 Central Avenue

3182 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3182 Central Avenue, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 3BD/2BA home has been upgraded with dual pane windows and a stainless-steel fridge. The house feels extremely spacious with the high vaulted ceiling in the living room and bedrooms. The home also features a large enclosed patio room with great stonework and a low maintenance backyard. It has mirrored closets in the master bedroom and a washer and dryer in the oversized single car garage. Stay cool in the summer with central A/C. Come and see this great home for yourself!

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.

To schedule a virtual showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.

To take a 3D virtual walk through please go to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=k7nZxdtjvXG

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 Central Avenue have any available units?
3182 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3182 Central Avenue have?
Some of 3182 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3182 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3182 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3182 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3182 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 3182 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3182 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3182 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3182 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3182 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3182 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3182 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3182 Central Avenue has units with air conditioning.

