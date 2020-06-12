/
3 bedroom apartments
172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Whittier, CA
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10154 La Serna Dr
10154 La Serna Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Extensively Renovated East Whittier House for Rent, La Serna School District! - Excellent remodel, no carpet! Central A/C, stone flooring, and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14947 Gagely Drive
14947 Gagely Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
Spectacular, newer and completely remodeled two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property. NEW kitchen. NEW
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Hacienda Heights
12 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1327 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
5243 Lindsey Avenue
5243 Lindsey Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Se renta casa de 3 recamaras 1 bao cerca de escuelas comercio y ms. Tiene para conectar lavadora y secadora y tiene 1 parking para carro Para ms informacin llamar 213-587-3801 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
13225 Beach Street Available 06/18/20 **COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14609 Rayfield Drive
14609 Rayfield Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1301 sqft
***Move in Ready 3 bed 2 Bath Home*** - Spacious home located in a great area of La Mirada. This property is in move in condition, and offers a spacious floor plan, attached two car garage and large backyard. Make an appointment today..
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
13903 Fairford Ave
13903 Fairford Avenue, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1538 sqft
Available 06/17/20 Great large 3BR, 2BA house, corner lot, must see!! - Property Id: 292716 Great 3BR, 2BA house, large family room open to kitchen, laundry room many upgrades, residential location convenient to schools, shopping and freeway.
1 Unit Available
1933 Canyon Dr.
1933 North Canyon Drive, Fullerton, CA
Sweet Yellow Home - Beautiful well-maintained two stories 5 bedrooms and 3 baths home in Desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood.
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
360 E. Erna Ave
360 East Erna Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
935 sqft
Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 283776 $1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent! Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14662 Horticultural Dr
14662 Horticultural Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
4000 sqft
Private unit with Amazing Views - Property Id: 253199 Breath taking home adjacent to a separate rental. Must see to appreciate. Panoramic views of city lights. Spectacular views of the city. Multi-level Spanish Villa with contemporary convenience.
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
16120 Leffco Road
16120 Leffco Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1323 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath House For Rent in Whittier, La Serna School District, Open House this Friday and Saturday - 3 Bed 1.
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....
