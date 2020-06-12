/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
138 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Whittier, CA
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11518 Obert
11518 Obert Avenue, South Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
860 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNITS. This beautiful complex has very spacious floorplans . A/C units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping, covered parking and it is conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Call today!!. .
Results within 1 mile of South Whittier
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of South Whittier
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Artesia
6 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Santa Fe Springs
7 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hacienda Heights
12 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
13704 Franklin St
13704 Franklin Street, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
Franklin Heights is in the premier area of uptown Whittier, with it custom design and vivacious spirit of the uptown neighborhood this community will the perfect location for you to call home! Our current renovated 1 bedroom layout comes with plank
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Buena Park
4 Units Available
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1080 sqft
The Page St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA