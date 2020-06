Amenities

For Lease: 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a large step down family room. This home features a spacious kitchen with a stove and new dishwasher.

There is a separate laundry room with direct access to the backyard. The wood floors have been recently refinished, new carpet, and new flooring in the kitchen and laundry room. There is a two car detached garage with opener. The backyard is ready for the summer with its inground pool.