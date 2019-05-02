All apartments in South Whittier
9814 Armley Avenue

Location

9814 Armley Avenue, South Whittier, CA 90604
Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly Updated Whittier Home - Spacious, bright, airy from floor to ceiling this beautiful home has lots to offer. Three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2 car garage. Everything in this home is new. The kitchen has lots of counter space with the included appliances of stovetop/oven and dishwasher. Central heating and air conditioning. Washer and dryer hook up. Summer is just around the corner so the pool in the back yard is great for cooling off or nice for entertaining. This property is close to many restaurants, multiple shopping centers and walking distance to California High School. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,600.00
Deposit: starts at $2,600.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4839598)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 9814 Armley Avenue have any available units?
9814 Armley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 9814 Armley Avenue have?
Some of 9814 Armley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9814 Armley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9814 Armley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9814 Armley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9814 Armley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9814 Armley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9814 Armley Avenue offers parking.
Does 9814 Armley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9814 Armley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9814 Armley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9814 Armley Avenue has a pool.
Does 9814 Armley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9814 Armley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9814 Armley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9814 Armley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9814 Armley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9814 Armley Avenue has units with air conditioning.
