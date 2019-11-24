All apartments in South Whittier
Find more places like 14046 Oval Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Whittier, CA
/
14046 Oval Dr.
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

14046 Oval Dr.

14046 Oval Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14046 Oval Drive, South Whittier, CA 90605
South Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
All New 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home **NOW SHOWING** - Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Home is ready to move in.
Wood flooring throughout the house & enclosed patio.
Carpet in the bedrooms
Kitchen has stove, microwave & garbage disposal.
Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled.
Cute nook off of the kitchen for an additional eating area
Fresh exterior & interior paint.
Nice light fixtures.
Indoor laundry area.
Area in the hallway for a desk or bookshelves.
Wall heater.
Large enclosed patio with a Franklin stove.
Fenced in yard includes a patio & a dog run.
Large Driveway
Locked gates on both sides of the house each with room for small rv/tent trailer/toys access.
Single car garage with a nice builtin work bench.
Carport connects the garage and house.
Updated dual pane windows.
Mid century modern style.

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE4786745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14046 Oval Dr. have any available units?
14046 Oval Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14046 Oval Dr. have?
Some of 14046 Oval Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14046 Oval Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14046 Oval Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14046 Oval Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14046 Oval Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14046 Oval Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14046 Oval Dr. offers parking.
Does 14046 Oval Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14046 Oval Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14046 Oval Dr. have a pool?
No, 14046 Oval Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14046 Oval Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14046 Oval Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14046 Oval Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14046 Oval Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14046 Oval Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14046 Oval Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Whittier Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Hacienda Heights, CABuena Park, CALa Habra, CAMontebello, CACerritos, CADowney, CAArtesia, CALakewood, CABellflower, CARowland Heights, CACypress, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles