14046 Oval Dr.

All New 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home **NOW SHOWING** - Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Home is ready to move in.

Wood flooring throughout the house & enclosed patio.

Carpet in the bedrooms

Kitchen has stove, microwave & garbage disposal.

Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled.

Cute nook off of the kitchen for an additional eating area

Fresh exterior & interior paint.

Nice light fixtures.

Indoor laundry area.

Area in the hallway for a desk or bookshelves.

Wall heater.

Large enclosed patio with a Franklin stove.

Fenced in yard includes a patio & a dog run.

Large Driveway

Locked gates on both sides of the house each with room for small rv/tent trailer/toys access.

Single car garage with a nice builtin work bench.

Carport connects the garage and house.

Updated dual pane windows.

Mid century modern style.



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

