Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

13305 Mulberry Drive - C

13305 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13305 Mulberry Drive, South Whittier, CA 90602
South Whittier

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REMODELED 2BD/2BTH- HARDWOOD FLOORS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, PRIVATE GARAGE, W/D HOOKUP - Luxury living. Large 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Townhouse style. Upgraded kitchen. New quartz countertops and cabinets in kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors. Central A/C. Washer/dryer hook up. New stainless steel appliances provided. Private 2 car tandem garage parking. Direct access to unit. Small complex- only 13 units. Water & trash paid. Close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants, the 605 & 5 freeways.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W8U2AA2n4BH

This multi-family home is located at 13305 Mulberry Dr, Whittier, CA. 13305 Mulberry Dr is in the South Whittier neighborhood in Whittier, CA and in ZIP code 90602. This property has approximately 13,950 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 0.46 acres and was built in 2006.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C have any available units?
13305 Mulberry Drive - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C have?
Some of 13305 Mulberry Drive - C's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13305 Mulberry Drive - C currently offering any rent specials?
13305 Mulberry Drive - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13305 Mulberry Drive - C pet-friendly?
No, 13305 Mulberry Drive - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C offer parking?
Yes, 13305 Mulberry Drive - C offers parking.
Does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13305 Mulberry Drive - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C have a pool?
No, 13305 Mulberry Drive - C does not have a pool.
Does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C have accessible units?
No, 13305 Mulberry Drive - C does not have accessible units.
Does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13305 Mulberry Drive - C has units with dishwashers.
Does 13305 Mulberry Drive - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13305 Mulberry Drive - C has units with air conditioning.

