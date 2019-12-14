13305 Mulberry Drive - C

Amenities

REMODELED 2BD/2BTH- HARDWOOD FLOORS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, PRIVATE GARAGE, W/D HOOKUP - Luxury living. Large 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Townhouse style. Upgraded kitchen. New quartz countertops and cabinets in kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors. Central A/C. Washer/dryer hook up. New stainless steel appliances provided. Private 2 car tandem garage parking. Direct access to unit. Small complex- only 13 units. Water & trash paid. Close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants, the 605 & 5 freeways.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W8U2AA2n4BH



This multi-family home is located at 13305 Mulberry Dr, Whittier, CA. 13305 Mulberry Dr is in the South Whittier neighborhood in Whittier, CA and in ZIP code 90602. This property has approximately 13,950 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 0.46 acres and was built in 2006.