12214 Burgess Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This excellent Whittier home borders La Mirada and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,225 square feet on a spacious 5,967 square foot lot! Great curb appeal with distressed brick trim along fence and planters, nice lawn, shade tree. New roof, newer windows, large driveway extends all the way to 2 car detached garage and entertainers backyard with covered patio. Striking interior with custom easy up/down blackout blinds. Beautifully restored hardwood flooring. Earth tone carpeting in bedrooms. Fantastic kitchen with true cherry wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Bathroom features pedestal sink, restored original tub and custom tile on walls. High end property that will not last!