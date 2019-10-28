All apartments in South Whittier
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

12214 Burgess Ave

12214 Burgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12214 Burgess Avenue, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This excellent Whittier home borders La Mirada and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,225 square feet on a spacious 5,967 square foot lot! Great curb appeal with distressed brick trim along fence and planters, nice lawn, shade tree. New roof, newer windows, large driveway extends all the way to 2 car detached garage and entertainers backyard with covered patio. Striking interior with custom easy up/down blackout blinds. Beautifully restored hardwood flooring. Earth tone carpeting in bedrooms. Fantastic kitchen with true cherry wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Bathroom features pedestal sink, restored original tub and custom tile on walls. High end property that will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

