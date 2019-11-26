11720 Valley View Ave., - 5

Amenities

Tri-level 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Tri-level Townhome has new custom paint, new carpet throughout, central air, double garage attached, Formal Living Room, Dining room, washer/dryer hook-ups.

HOA Dues Paid



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent. Co-signers are an option.



No Pets Allowed



