South Whittier, CA
11720 Valley View Ave., - 5
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

11720 Valley View Ave., - 5

11720 Valley View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11720 Valley View Avenue, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tri-level 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Tri-level Townhome has new custom paint, new carpet throughout, central air, double garage attached, Formal Living Room, Dining room, washer/dryer hook-ups.
HOA Dues Paid

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent. Co-signers are an option.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4044898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 have any available units?
11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 have?
Some of 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 offers parking.
Does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 have a pool?
No, 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 have accessible units?
No, 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11720 Valley View Ave., - 5 has units with air conditioning.
