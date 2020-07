Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/01/20 House - Property Id: 201470



2 cars garage, washers and dryer hood up in garage, dishwasher, oven and refrigerator in kitchen, The house available 06-01-2020 please text or call Tom 6265600126 Monday to Friday after 5:00 pm , Saturday, Sunday any time

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201470

Property Id 201470



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5792094)