10303 Devillo Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Welcome to this nicely upgraded and lovingly maintained single story home, ideally located in a family friendly community in the city of Whittier. It's corner lot location with gated driveway leading to the garage provides security.Well manicured front lawn with accent trees for enhanced curb appeal. From entry, open floor plan and clean walls with smoothed ceilings on neutral tone paint colors creates a perfect canvass for personal decorating. Wood flooring welcomes you from the entryway continuing to the hallway, living room and all bedrooms.A functional spaced kitchen fitted with modern appliances and ceramic tiles as flooring. The inside laundry area sits between the kitchen and enclosed sun room.Renovated bathrooms,plantation wood shutters,recessed lighting,ceiling fan and light fixtures in all bedrooms, crown molding and newer vinyl windows and sliding doors completes the interior home upgrade. The exterior features poured concrete with brick ribbons as accent. An oversized gazebo offer a covered space for outdoor gathering and entertaining.Concrete block walls surrounding the entire lot.This is a move in ready property so come and see.