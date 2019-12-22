All apartments in South Whittier
Find more places like 10278 Mina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Whittier, CA
/
10278 Mina Avenue
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

10278 Mina Avenue

10278 Mina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Whittier
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10278 Mina Avenue, South Whittier, CA 90605
South Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled home features 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the living room and breakfast area and has new cabinets, new sink and fixtures and new gas stove. There is a large island that accommodates seating and the counter-tops are a beautiful quartz. The main bedroom with additional closets in the large en-suite new bathroom. The hall bathroom is also newly updated. The home offers a great entertaining space in the backyard covered patio with a view of the garden. A separate laundry area. 2 car garage with a workshop area. Clean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10278 Mina Avenue have any available units?
10278 Mina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10278 Mina Avenue have?
Some of 10278 Mina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10278 Mina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10278 Mina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10278 Mina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10278 Mina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 10278 Mina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10278 Mina Avenue offers parking.
Does 10278 Mina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10278 Mina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10278 Mina Avenue have a pool?
No, 10278 Mina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10278 Mina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10278 Mina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10278 Mina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10278 Mina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10278 Mina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10278 Mina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Whittier 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Whittier 2 Bedroom Apartments
South Whittier 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Whittier Apartments with Hardwood Floors
South Whittier Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles