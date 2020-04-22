331 South Sentous Avenue

Amenities

This 2 bed/1.5 bath condo with an attached garage is conveniently located near the 60 freeway in West Covina, just across the street from Friendship Park.



This condo opens up to a large living/dining area which features a sliding glass door to a front enclosed patio as well as access to a back patio between the garage. The kitchen is just off the living area and is recently redone and includes the refrigerator!



There is laminate flooring throughout this condo. The half bath downstairs is very convenient for guests. Both bedrooms are located upstairs as well as an in-unit laundry room. Both bedrooms are spacious and are connected by the shared full bath. Master bedroom has a sink and vanity inside for added convenience.



This condo has tons of storage space and the attached 2 car garage gives you easy access from the back of the unit.



Renting this condo gets you access to the community amenities which includes a pool! Trash is also included in the rent.



The refrigerator is included in the rent without warranty. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please note that this property is UNfurnished. Furniture provided as staging for marketing purposes.



Photos courtesy of Terri Santillan.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,910, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

