All apartments in South San Jose Hills
Find more places like 331 South Sentous Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South San Jose Hills, CA
/
331 South Sentous Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:08 PM

331 South Sentous Avenue

331 South Sentous Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

331 South Sentous Avenue, South San Jose Hills, CA 91792
South San Jose Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 2 bed/1.5 bath condo with an attached garage is conveniently located near the 60 freeway in West Covina, just across the street from Friendship Park.

This condo opens up to a large living/dining area which features a sliding glass door to a front enclosed patio as well as access to a back patio between the garage. The kitchen is just off the living area and is recently redone and includes the refrigerator!

There is laminate flooring throughout this condo. The half bath downstairs is very convenient for guests. Both bedrooms are located upstairs as well as an in-unit laundry room. Both bedrooms are spacious and are connected by the shared full bath. Master bedroom has a sink and vanity inside for added convenience.

This condo has tons of storage space and the attached 2 car garage gives you easy access from the back of the unit.

Renting this condo gets you access to the community amenities which includes a pool! Trash is also included in the rent.

The refrigerator is included in the rent without warranty. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please note that this property is UNfurnished. Furniture provided as staging for marketing purposes.

Photos courtesy of Terri Santillan.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,910, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 South Sentous Avenue have any available units?
331 South Sentous Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South San Jose Hills, CA.
What amenities does 331 South Sentous Avenue have?
Some of 331 South Sentous Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 South Sentous Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
331 South Sentous Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 South Sentous Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 331 South Sentous Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Jose Hills.
Does 331 South Sentous Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 331 South Sentous Avenue offers parking.
Does 331 South Sentous Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 South Sentous Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 South Sentous Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 331 South Sentous Avenue has a pool.
Does 331 South Sentous Avenue have accessible units?
No, 331 South Sentous Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 331 South Sentous Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 South Sentous Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 South Sentous Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 South Sentous Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAWalnut, CARowland Heights, CAHacienda Heights, CADiamond Bar, CABaldwin Park, CACovina, CA
Whittier, CASan Dimas, CAPomona, CABrea, CALa Habra, CAEl Monte, CAChino Hills, CAMonrovia, CACitrus, CAGlendora, CAAzusa, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles