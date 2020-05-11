8348 Reifer Street

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome Single Family Home Located in the desirable area of Rosemead. This Gorgeous newer built home features 5 bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms. Situated on a private cul-de-sac, enjoy the convenience of suburban living with all the safety and privacy of small neighborhood living! Surrounded with homes built at the same time, pride of ownership is apparent as you enter the high ceilings and greeted with the formal living and dining rooms. Featuring a downstairs bed and bath for guests, retire to one of the 4 upstairs bedrooms including a large master suite with walk in closet. Upgrades throughout the home, all you need to bring are clothes and food. Convenient to both shopping and restaurants, this home is just a few minutes from the 10 and 60 freeways. Must see! Won't last!