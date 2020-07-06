All apartments in South Pasadena
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
727 Meridian Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

727 Meridian Avenue

727 Meridian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

727 Meridian Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully appointed Condo. This Bright and Sunny Condo features a Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, a Large Living Rm with a Fire Place, A Large Bedroom and Bath with newer fixtures and finally, there is a Washer and Dryer In the unit for convenience. Located in a impeccably maintained complex close to Shopping, Restaurants, The Metro Gold Line with easy access to freeways, this lovely property is just waiting to be called Home! First Showing on Sunday Sept. 22 11-12 ONLY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Meridian Avenue have any available units?
727 Meridian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 727 Meridian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
727 Meridian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Meridian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 727 Meridian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 727 Meridian Avenue offer parking?
No, 727 Meridian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 727 Meridian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Meridian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Meridian Avenue have a pool?
No, 727 Meridian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 727 Meridian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 727 Meridian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Meridian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Meridian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Meridian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Meridian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

