South Pasadena, CA
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Ter

707 Orange Grove Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413

This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd. close to the 110 freeway, Old Pasadena, and Mission Street in South Pasadena. Formal living room with fireplace, new carpet, corner windows with views of the front yard. Formal dining room with sliding doors to a balcony, new carpet. Spacious eat-in kitchen with original metal cabinets, and electrical cooktop, great storage space, and built-in desk. Separate laundry room with storage cabinets and access to the rear yard. The main floor offers 2 BR and 1.5 baths. Master bedroom suite with a huge walk-in closet (12' X 13'. ) Second bedroom with built-in cabinets and bookshelves, wood-paneled ceiling. Powder bath with vintage vanity, new toilet. LOWER LEVEL offers a 1 bedroom (3RD BD) suite with 3/4 bath that can be used as a separate studio or office space with outdoor access. 2-car garage + large workshop; private yard + mature trees.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Orange Grove Ter have any available units?
707 Orange Grove Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 707 Orange Grove Ter have?
Some of 707 Orange Grove Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Orange Grove Ter currently offering any rent specials?
707 Orange Grove Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Orange Grove Ter pet-friendly?
No, 707 Orange Grove Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 707 Orange Grove Ter offer parking?
Yes, 707 Orange Grove Ter does offer parking.
Does 707 Orange Grove Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Orange Grove Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Orange Grove Ter have a pool?
No, 707 Orange Grove Ter does not have a pool.
Does 707 Orange Grove Ter have accessible units?
No, 707 Orange Grove Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Orange Grove Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Orange Grove Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Orange Grove Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Orange Grove Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
