707 Orange Grove Ter

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413



This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd. close to the 110 freeway, Old Pasadena, and Mission Street in South Pasadena. Formal living room with fireplace, new carpet, corner windows with views of the front yard. Formal dining room with sliding doors to a balcony, new carpet. Spacious eat-in kitchen with original metal cabinets, and electrical cooktop, great storage space, and built-in desk. Separate laundry room with storage cabinets and access to the rear yard. The main floor offers 2 BR and 1.5 baths. Master bedroom suite with a huge walk-in closet (12' X 13'. ) Second bedroom with built-in cabinets and bookshelves, wood-paneled ceiling. Powder bath with vintage vanity, new toilet. LOWER LEVEL offers a 1 bedroom (3RD BD) suite with 3/4 bath that can be used as a separate studio or office space with outdoor access. 2-car garage + large workshop; private yard + mature trees.

No Pets Allowed



