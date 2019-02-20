634 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Situated on a beautiful tree lined street in South Pasadena is this 4 bed/3.5 baths multi-level townhome, offering 1,912 sf of living space, updated kitchen and bathrooms, ample storage space, laundry room and two-car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Mission District nearby the Metro Gold Line station popular restaurants, bars and shops. South Pasadena community is know for its outstanding South Pasadena Unified School District, including Arroyo Vista Elementary, S.P. Middle Schooland S.P High School. Unit is available for move-in.