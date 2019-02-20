All apartments in South Pasadena
634 Prospect Avenue
634 Prospect Avenue

634 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

634 Prospect Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Situated on a beautiful tree lined street in South Pasadena is this 4 bed/3.5 baths multi-level townhome, offering 1,912 sf of living space, updated kitchen and bathrooms, ample storage space, laundry room and two-car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Mission District nearby the Metro Gold Line station popular restaurants, bars and shops. South Pasadena community is know for its outstanding South Pasadena Unified School District, including Arroyo Vista Elementary, S.P. Middle Schooland S.P High School. Unit is available for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
634 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 634 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 634 Prospect Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
634 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 634 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 634 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 634 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 634 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 634 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 634 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 634 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

