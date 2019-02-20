All apartments in South Pasadena
South Pasadena, CA
308 Pasadena Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

308 Pasadena Avenue

308 Pasadena Avenue · (818) 307-3792
Location

308 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. Enjoy the large gated pool area, which is open all year. This apartment is on a quiet residential street within short walking distance to shopping, Trader Joe's and Mission District. Close proximity to Metro Gold Line, freeway and just a few minutes to Downtown L.A. Laundry on site and carport parking space included. AC and all appliances provided upon request. No Pets over 20lbs please.OPEN HOUSE - Monday through Saturday 10:00AM-5:00PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
308 Pasadena Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Pasadena Avenue have?
Some of 308 Pasadena Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 Pasadena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 308 Pasadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 308 Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 308 Pasadena Avenue does offer parking.
Does 308 Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Pasadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 308 Pasadena Avenue has a pool.
Does 308 Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Pasadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Pasadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Pasadena Avenue has units with air conditioning.
