308 Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated pool air conditioning range

Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. Enjoy the large gated pool area, which is open all year. This apartment is on a quiet residential street within short walking distance to shopping, Trader Joe's and Mission District. Close proximity to Metro Gold Line, freeway and just a few minutes to Downtown L.A. Laundry on site and carport parking space included. AC and all appliances provided upon request. No Pets over 20lbs please.OPEN HOUSE - Monday through Saturday 10:00AM-5:00PM