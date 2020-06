Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful VIEW home with LARGE back yard. High vaulted ceilings in the living room and family room. Sliding glass doors opens to large grassy yard. Formal dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Breakfast area. Master bedroom suite with spa tub, separate shower stall and double sinks, new cabinets. New flooring, dual pane windows and doors and dual central air system. 2 car attached garage with extra off street parking. Available immediately. Long term lease welcomed.