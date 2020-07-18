All apartments in South Pasadena
1802 Grevelia Street
1802 Grevelia Street

1802 Grevelia St · (213) 327-4885
Location

1802 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2095 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/08/20 South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 311532

The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each apartment has a picture window, front and back door, updated kitchen, and a garage with additional storage space. The apartment complex features a fountain which creates a relaxing, peaceful environment.

The amenities include: Hardwood floors, vertical blinds, stove, garbage disposal, and wall air conditioners. The building is equipped with cable and high-speed internet. The apartments are professionally managed, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors!

Pet friendly (Cats Only)

The Parkview Arbor offer residents a chance to jog, walk or stroll in South Pasadena's Garfield Park or along the pleasant tree-lined streets and bungalow style homes. Shopping along Fair Oaks Boulevard is only a few blocks to the west. South Pasadena's schools have a reputation for excellence and the community uniquely diverse with an small town atmosphere.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1802-grevelia-street-south-pasadena-ca/311532
Property Id 311532

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Grevelia Street have any available units?
1802 Grevelia Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1802 Grevelia Street have?
Some of 1802 Grevelia Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Grevelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Grevelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Grevelia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Grevelia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Grevelia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Grevelia Street offers parking.
Does 1802 Grevelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Grevelia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Grevelia Street have a pool?
No, 1802 Grevelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Grevelia Street have accessible units?
No, 1802 Grevelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Grevelia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Grevelia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Grevelia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1802 Grevelia Street has units with air conditioning.
