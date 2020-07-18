Amenities
Available 08/08/20 South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 311532
The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each apartment has a picture window, front and back door, updated kitchen, and a garage with additional storage space. The apartment complex features a fountain which creates a relaxing, peaceful environment.
The amenities include: Hardwood floors, vertical blinds, stove, garbage disposal, and wall air conditioners. The building is equipped with cable and high-speed internet. The apartments are professionally managed, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors!
Pet friendly (Cats Only)
The Parkview Arbor offer residents a chance to jog, walk or stroll in South Pasadena's Garfield Park or along the pleasant tree-lined streets and bungalow style homes. Shopping along Fair Oaks Boulevard is only a few blocks to the west. South Pasadena's schools have a reputation for excellence and the community uniquely diverse with an small town atmosphere.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1802-grevelia-street-south-pasadena-ca/311532
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5959322)