1802 Grevelia Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 08/08/20 South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 311532



The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each apartment has a picture window, front and back door, updated kitchen, and a garage with additional storage space. The apartment complex features a fountain which creates a relaxing, peaceful environment.



The amenities include: Hardwood floors, vertical blinds, stove, garbage disposal, and wall air conditioners. The building is equipped with cable and high-speed internet. The apartments are professionally managed, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors!



Pet friendly (Cats Only)



The Parkview Arbor offer residents a chance to jog, walk or stroll in South Pasadena's Garfield Park or along the pleasant tree-lined streets and bungalow style homes. Shopping along Fair Oaks Boulevard is only a few blocks to the west. South Pasadena's schools have a reputation for excellence and the community uniquely diverse with an small town atmosphere.

No Dogs Allowed



