1764 Foothill Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Rare spacious and updated second floor 3bed/2bath apt in the popular Casa De General complex in South Pasadena. No Pets. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, microwave and granite counter tops. Laminated wood flooring throughout and carpeted bedrooms. This unit has lots of privacy, a wood burning fireplace and its own balcony. Central A/C and heating system. Multiple laundry rooms on site, pool and 2 dedicated parking spaces. Extremely convenient location close to the Garfield park, the I-110 freeway, Fair Oaks shopping and more!