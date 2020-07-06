All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:47 AM

1764 Foothill Street

Location

1764 Foothill Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rare spacious and updated second floor 3bed/2bath apt in the popular Casa De General complex in South Pasadena. No Pets. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, microwave and granite counter tops. Laminated wood flooring throughout and carpeted bedrooms. This unit has lots of privacy, a wood burning fireplace and its own balcony. Central A/C and heating system. Multiple laundry rooms on site, pool and 2 dedicated parking spaces. Extremely convenient location close to the Garfield park, the I-110 freeway, Fair Oaks shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Foothill Street have any available units?
1764 Foothill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1764 Foothill Street have?
Some of 1764 Foothill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1764 Foothill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Foothill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Foothill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1764 Foothill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1764 Foothill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1764 Foothill Street offers parking.
Does 1764 Foothill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 Foothill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Foothill Street have a pool?
Yes, 1764 Foothill Street has a pool.
Does 1764 Foothill Street have accessible units?
No, 1764 Foothill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Foothill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1764 Foothill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1764 Foothill Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1764 Foothill Street has units with air conditioning.

