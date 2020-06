Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful South Pasadena Hilltop first floor apartment. The unit is immaculate and features, fresh paint, air condition units , fireplace and garage., stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The building is well maintained and has onsite laundry. The one car garage has an automation door opener and room for storage. The setting peaceful and convenient to shopping, restaurants and freeway. Non-smoking building. NO PETS except cats.