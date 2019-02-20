Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District



Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show by appointment.



Directly across the street from Garfield Park, this quiet, spacious (1220 s/ft) 1st floor unit is in a secure building, includes 2 side-by-side underground parking spots, and your own patio that opens onto large common patio area.



Walk/bike to Gold Line. No pets, please.



**NO SMOKING**



**LAUNDRY IN BUILDING**



No Pets Allowed



