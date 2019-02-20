All apartments in South Pasadena
1720 Mission St Unit 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1720 Mission St Unit 3

1720 Mission Street · (310) 444-7444 ext. 300
Location

1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1720 Mission St Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District

Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show by appointment.

Directly across the street from Garfield Park, this quiet, spacious (1220 s/ft) 1st floor unit is in a secure building, includes 2 side-by-side underground parking spots, and your own patio that opens onto large common patio area.

Walk/bike to Gold Line. No pets, please.

**NO SMOKING**

**LAUNDRY IN BUILDING**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Mission St Unit 3 have any available units?
1720 Mission St Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1720 Mission St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Mission St Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Mission St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Mission St Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1720 Mission St Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Mission St Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 1720 Mission St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Mission St Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Mission St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1720 Mission St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Mission St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1720 Mission St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Mission St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Mission St Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Mission St Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Mission St Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
