Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

1711 Fremont Avenue

1711 Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This huge apartment has been completely remodeled.
New kitchen, new appliances and new carpeting.
Oversized bedroom with new air conditioner
Big walk-in closet
Spacious living room with new light fixtures
With sliding door access to balcony
New blinds on sliding glass door
Formal dining area
Bright, open floor plan
New windows
Private laundry room and car port for one car
One-bedroom apartment in six-unit building
Upstairs unit in rear of building
Walking distance to elementary school and high school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Fremont Avenue have any available units?
1711 Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1711 Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 1711 Fremont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Fremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1711 Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1711 Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1711 Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1711 Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1711 Fremont Avenue has units with air conditioning.

