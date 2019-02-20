1711 Fremont Avenue

Amenities

This huge apartment has been completely remodeled.

New kitchen, new appliances and new carpeting.

Oversized bedroom with new air conditioner

Big walk-in closet

Spacious living room with new light fixtures

With sliding door access to balcony

New blinds on sliding glass door

Formal dining area

Bright, open floor plan

New windows

Private laundry room and car port for one car

One-bedroom apartment in six-unit building

Upstairs unit in rear of building

Walking distance to elementary school and high school