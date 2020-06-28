1711 Fremont Avenue

Amenities
One-bedroom apartment in six-unit building
Downstairs unit in rear of building
Private laundry room and car port for one car
Interior Features:
Huge apartment
Oversized bedroom with new air conditioner
Big walk-in closet
Completely remodeled full bath
Spacious living room with new light fixtures
With sliding door access to balcony
New blinds on sliding glass door
Formal dining area
Bright, open floor plan
New windows
Carpeted floors
Outstanding School District
Best schools in California
Check websites for Pasadena schools
Walking distance to elementary school and high school
Exterior Features:
Beautifully landscaped in front and on sides