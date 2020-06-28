1711 Fremont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

One-bedroom apartment in six-unit building

Downstairs unit in rear of building

Private laundry room and car port for one car



Interior Features:

Huge apartment

Oversized bedroom with new air conditioner

Big walk-in closet

Completely remodeled full bath



Spacious living room with new light fixtures

With sliding door access to balcony

New blinds on sliding glass door

Formal dining area

Bright, open floor plan

New windows

Carpeted floors



Outstanding School District

Best schools in California

Check websites for Pasadena schools

Walking distance to elementary school and high school



Exterior Features:

Beautifully landscaped in front and on sides