1629 Fremont Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning courtyard

Step inside this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium located on the top floor of a quaint and quiet complex near the heart of South Pasadena, just a few minutes' walk from both the South Pasadena Middle and High Schools. A large balcony overlooks the lush rain-forest-like Camellia garden in the center courtyard. A shared laundry room and a clothes drying rack area is located on the ground floor. The unit includes central air and heating, plus a carport with a large storage cabinet. Water/sewage included!