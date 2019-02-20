All apartments in South Pasadena
1629 Fremont Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

1629 Fremont Avenue

1629 S Fremont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1629 S Fremont Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Step inside this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium located on the top floor of a quaint and quiet complex near the heart of South Pasadena, just a few minutes' walk from both the South Pasadena Middle and High Schools. A large balcony overlooks the lush rain-forest-like Camellia garden in the center courtyard. A shared laundry room and a clothes drying rack area is located on the ground floor. The unit includes central air and heating, plus a carport with a large storage cabinet. Water/sewage included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Fremont Avenue have any available units?
1629 Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1629 Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 1629 Fremont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Fremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1629 Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1629 Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1629 Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1629 Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1629 Fremont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
