1612 Camino Lindo

Amenities
Located on one of the best streets of the Altos de Monterey in South Pasadena with award winning schools. This beautiful house offers ample space and storage. There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The large master suite includes a walk in closet with vanity and changing area. The two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom with a bathtub. There\'s lots of storage space throughout the home. A large open kitchen boasts a breakfast counter that oversees a breakfast/dining area. The separate formal dining room can also be used as a den/office space. There are washer and dryer hookups inside the enclosed lanai/patio, and a very large 2 car attached garage. The backyard is perfect for anyone who likes to entertain with slight views of the San Gabriel Valley.