Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

1612 Camino Lindo

Location

1612 Camino Lindo, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on one of the best streets of the Altos de Monterey in South Pasadena with award winning schools. This beautiful house offers ample space and storage. There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The large master suite includes a walk in closet with vanity and changing area. The two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom with a bathtub. There\'s lots of storage space throughout the home. A large open kitchen boasts a breakfast counter that oversees a breakfast/dining area. The separate formal dining room can also be used as a den/office space. There are washer and dryer hookups inside the enclosed lanai/patio, and a very large 2 car attached garage. The backyard is perfect for anyone who likes to entertain with slight views of the San Gabriel Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Camino Lindo have any available units?
1612 Camino Lindo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1612 Camino Lindo have?
Some of 1612 Camino Lindo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Camino Lindo currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Camino Lindo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Camino Lindo pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Camino Lindo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1612 Camino Lindo offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Camino Lindo offers parking.
Does 1612 Camino Lindo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Camino Lindo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Camino Lindo have a pool?
No, 1612 Camino Lindo does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Camino Lindo have accessible units?
No, 1612 Camino Lindo does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Camino Lindo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Camino Lindo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Camino Lindo have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Camino Lindo does not have units with air conditioning.
