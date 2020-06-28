All apartments in South Pasadena
1520 INDIANA Avenue

1520 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Indiana Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nested in a quiet gentle hill within walking distance to the high ranking Monterey Hills Elementary and minutes from South Pasadena High School, this newer 1982 built features contemporary tri-level architecture with direct access to 2 car garage and separate laundry room at the ground level. The bright living room setting is showcased with soaring 2 story high ceiling and double height windows. Kitchen is beautifully upgraded with black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling dropped glass range hood, ample cabinets and airy garden window. Warm & intimate family room setting with fireplace & wet bar. Convenient downstairs bedroom and full bath locates behind the large family room. Up the 3rd floor are 2 large bedrooms, a large bathroom with dual sinks, and very spacious master suite. Enjoy the beautiful view of the private hills from the family room and master bedroom's balconies. Backyard is low maintenance with mostly paved concrete pad and a gentle hill up with some long grown fruit trees. Other appealing features: newer dishwasher, water heater and fresh and soft interior paints throughout...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
1520 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1520 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 1520 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1520 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1520 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1520 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1520 INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1520 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 INDIANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1520 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1520 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1520 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 INDIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 INDIANA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 INDIANA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
