1520 INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nested in a quiet gentle hill within walking distance to the high ranking Monterey Hills Elementary and minutes from South Pasadena High School, this newer 1982 built features contemporary tri-level architecture with direct access to 2 car garage and separate laundry room at the ground level. The bright living room setting is showcased with soaring 2 story high ceiling and double height windows. Kitchen is beautifully upgraded with black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling dropped glass range hood, ample cabinets and airy garden window. Warm & intimate family room setting with fireplace & wet bar. Convenient downstairs bedroom and full bath locates behind the large family room. Up the 3rd floor are 2 large bedrooms, a large bathroom with dual sinks, and very spacious master suite. Enjoy the beautiful view of the private hills from the family room and master bedroom's balconies. Backyard is low maintenance with mostly paved concrete pad and a gentle hill up with some long grown fruit trees. Other appealing features: newer dishwasher, water heater and fresh and soft interior paints throughout...