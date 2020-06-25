1320 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This elegant and beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home is located in the heart of South Pasadena close to award-winning schools. Capturing the romance of traditional Spanish architecture while offering all the modern conveniences, it features a functional flowing floor plan, spacious living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, hand-painted archways and stairs, French doors that open to a patio, gorgeous updated bathrooms, and a capacious master bedroom with a balcony, a great view and a generous walk-in closet. The kitchen has built-in custom cabinetry with a professional Viking gas range, hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There are custom lighting fixtures throughout, a high-end washer and dryer, full central air and heating, an alarm system, and even a chandelier in the two-car garage. The hardwood floors have recently been fully refinished and are enhanced by the abundance of natural light throughout this wonderful home. Under the canopy of the stately oaks at the rear of the property is a great child-safe patio that provides a gracious space for family gatherings and entertaining. Within easy walking distance of top-ranked Monterey Hills Elementary School, this charming house sits in a quiet neighborhood minutes away from all that South Pasadena, Pasadena, and Downtown Los Angeles has to offer.