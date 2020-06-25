All apartments in South Pasadena
1320 Indiana Avenue

1320 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Indiana Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This elegant and beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home is located in the heart of South Pasadena close to award-winning schools. Capturing the romance of traditional Spanish architecture while offering all the modern conveniences, it features a functional flowing floor plan, spacious living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, hand-painted archways and stairs, French doors that open to a patio, gorgeous updated bathrooms, and a capacious master bedroom with a balcony, a great view and a generous walk-in closet. The kitchen has built-in custom cabinetry with a professional Viking gas range, hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There are custom lighting fixtures throughout, a high-end washer and dryer, full central air and heating, an alarm system, and even a chandelier in the two-car garage. The hardwood floors have recently been fully refinished and are enhanced by the abundance of natural light throughout this wonderful home. Under the canopy of the stately oaks at the rear of the property is a great child-safe patio that provides a gracious space for family gatherings and entertaining. Within easy walking distance of top-ranked Monterey Hills Elementary School, this charming house sits in a quiet neighborhood minutes away from all that South Pasadena, Pasadena, and Downtown Los Angeles has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1320 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1320 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 1320 Indiana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1320 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 1320 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Indiana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1320 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1320 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Indiana Avenue has units with air conditioning.
