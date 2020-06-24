All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1250 Huntington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1250 Huntington Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

1250 Huntington Drive

1250 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1250 Huntington Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Prime So. Pas Schls- 1 Bedroom, Den 1 Bath Bungalow home. Private, enclosed (gated) entry, private fenced yard for pets. Just Remodel, a new gourmet kitchen with Granite counter tops, dishwasher,new stove and new cabinets. New bathroom more granite counter tops ,new cabinets and new laminate wood flooring throughout the home. , Light & Bright, ceiling fan in living room, large living dining combo with lot's of windows. 1-car Parking space included. Desirable South Pasadena location, Absolutely Charming.Wonderful private yard, very secluded. Award Winning Schools.Private Laundry Room.. Includes 1 parking space in Rear, enter 1st driveway off Ramona, North of Huntington Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Huntington Drive have any available units?
1250 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1250 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 1250 Huntington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Huntington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles