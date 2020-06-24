1250 Huntington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Prime So. Pas Schls- 1 Bedroom, Den 1 Bath Bungalow home. Private, enclosed (gated) entry, private fenced yard for pets. Just Remodel, a new gourmet kitchen with Granite counter tops, dishwasher,new stove and new cabinets. New bathroom more granite counter tops ,new cabinets and new laminate wood flooring throughout the home. , Light & Bright, ceiling fan in living room, large living dining combo with lot's of windows. 1-car Parking space included. Desirable South Pasadena location, Absolutely Charming.Wonderful private yard, very secluded. Award Winning Schools.Private Laundry Room.. Includes 1 parking space in Rear, enter 1st driveway off Ramona, North of Huntington Dr.