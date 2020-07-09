All apartments in South Pasadena
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1128 Hope St.
Last updated November 8 2019 at 4:06 AM

1128 Hope St.

1128 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Hope Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Location Location Location!!
Charming two bedroom, one bathroom stand alone bungalow cottage built in 1925 and located in the most idyllic area of South Pasadena just steps from the farmers market, the train station, coffee shops and cafes.

This home is a sure winner! The home is full of character details including faux fireplace, crown molding, and original hard wood floors throughout, all the reasons why we love vintage charm and character homes.

The living room features a wall of windows that allows the light to flow in, a gorgeous faux fireplace and wall scones.

The formal dining room just off the living room features an entry door to your private porch and French windows and a ceiling fan. Imagine sitting on your porch staring off into the grassy green yard at your bistro table enjoying the sunset while sipping tea or hot cocoa on cool fall nights.

Just off the dining room is the kitchen complete with a breakfast nook which features the original built-ins and a separate laundry room located in the mud room with hook ups for your washer and dryer.

Down the hall are the two bedrooms with ample closet space. The bedrooms are separated by the bathroom with a soaking tub and black and white vintage subway tiles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1128 Hope St. have any available units?
1128 Hope St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1128 Hope St. have?
Some of 1128 Hope St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Hope St. currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Hope St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Hope St. pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Hope St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1128 Hope St. offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Hope St. offers parking.
Does 1128 Hope St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Hope St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Hope St. have a pool?
No, 1128 Hope St. does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Hope St. have accessible units?
No, 1128 Hope St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Hope St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Hope St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Hope St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1128 Hope St. has units with air conditioning.

