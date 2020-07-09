1128 Hope St..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Location Location Location!!

Charming two bedroom, one bathroom stand alone bungalow cottage built in 1925 and located in the most idyllic area of South Pasadena just steps from the farmers market, the train station, coffee shops and cafes.



This home is a sure winner! The home is full of character details including faux fireplace, crown molding, and original hard wood floors throughout, all the reasons why we love vintage charm and character homes.



The living room features a wall of windows that allows the light to flow in, a gorgeous faux fireplace and wall scones.



The formal dining room just off the living room features an entry door to your private porch and French windows and a ceiling fan. Imagine sitting on your porch staring off into the grassy green yard at your bistro table enjoying the sunset while sipping tea or hot cocoa on cool fall nights.



Just off the dining room is the kitchen complete with a breakfast nook which features the original built-ins and a separate laundry room located in the mud room with hook ups for your washer and dryer.



Down the hall are the two bedrooms with ample closet space. The bedrooms are separated by the bathroom with a soaking tub and black and white vintage subway tiles.