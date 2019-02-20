1039 Montrose Avenue

Amenities
This quintessential California craftsman style home, has been beautifully restored. Beautiful details throughout include historic light fixtures and lovely natural woodwork. Very tasteful updating include a sophisticated spa-like master bath. The home has a private patio and garden area, and laundry area, central air conditioning and heating. This is a three bedroom home one converted into a family room , two full baths, apprx. 1686 s.f. Landscaping includes a Mediterranean garden with zen-like sitting areas.