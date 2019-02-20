1039 Montrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

This quintessential California craftsman style home, has been beautifully restored. Beautiful details throughout include historic light fixtures and lovely natural woodwork. Very tasteful updating include a sophisticated spa-like master bath. The home has a private patio and garden area, and laundry area, central air conditioning and heating. This is a three bedroom home one converted into a family room , two full baths, apprx. 1686 s.f. Landscaping includes a Mediterranean garden with zen-like sitting areas.