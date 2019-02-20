All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated November 23 2019 at 3:03 AM

1039 Montrose Avenue

1039 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Montrose Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This quintessential California craftsman style home, has been beautifully restored. Beautiful details throughout include historic light fixtures and lovely natural woodwork. Very tasteful updating include a sophisticated spa-like master bath. The home has a private patio and garden area, and laundry area, central air conditioning and heating. This is a three bedroom home one converted into a family room , two full baths, apprx. 1686 s.f. Landscaping includes a Mediterranean garden with zen-like sitting areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
1039 Montrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1039 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 1039 Montrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Montrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Montrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1039 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Montrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 1039 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 Montrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1039 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1039 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Montrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1039 Montrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.

