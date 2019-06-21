All apartments in South Gate
3309 MINNESOTA AVE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3309 MINNESOTA AVE

3309 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Minnesota Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful remodeled single family home!! - Completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath single story home with detached 2 car garage. Freshly painted inside and out. Large bay window in living room. Fireplace. Wood flooring throughout bedrooms and common area. Tile flooring in kitchen with stove, oven, and microwave. Granite counter tops. Marble flooring in bath with modern walk-in shower. Partially covered driveway which leads into large backyard with shaded patio and enclosed garden extension. Property comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 MINNESOTA AVE have any available units?
3309 MINNESOTA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 MINNESOTA AVE have?
Some of 3309 MINNESOTA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 MINNESOTA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3309 MINNESOTA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 MINNESOTA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3309 MINNESOTA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 3309 MINNESOTA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3309 MINNESOTA AVE offers parking.
Does 3309 MINNESOTA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 MINNESOTA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 MINNESOTA AVE have a pool?
No, 3309 MINNESOTA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3309 MINNESOTA AVE have accessible units?
No, 3309 MINNESOTA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 MINNESOTA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 MINNESOTA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
