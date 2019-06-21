3309 MINNESOTA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Beautiful remodeled single family home!! - Completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath single story home with detached 2 car garage. Freshly painted inside and out. Large bay window in living room. Fireplace. Wood flooring throughout bedrooms and common area. Tile flooring in kitchen with stove, oven, and microwave. Granite counter tops. Marble flooring in bath with modern walk-in shower. Partially covered driveway which leads into large backyard with shaded patio and enclosed garden extension. Property comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now!



Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.



No Pets Allowed



