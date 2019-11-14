All apartments in South El Monte
South El Monte, CA
6 Weiss Drive
6 Weiss Drive

6 Weiss Dr · No Longer Available
6 Weiss Dr, South El Monte, CA 91733
South El Monte

A newer tri-level detached townhouse built in 2015 situated on a premium lot in the gated Goldwyn Community. One bedroom and one bathroom in the ground floor, a great room at the 2nd floor consist of the living room, the dining room, the powder room and the full size kitchen. The master suite, the junior master suite and the laundry room are on the 3rd floor. A 2-car attached garage with direct access to the premises. This is a home that you can enjoy the beautiful green belt view of the community. Property is easy access to the 60 and 605 freeways, around 15 mins to the El Monte Metro Link Station. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator are included. Square footage is not taped, tenants to verify.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 6 Weiss Drive have any available units?
6 Weiss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South El Monte, CA.
Is 6 Weiss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Weiss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Weiss Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Weiss Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South El Monte.
Does 6 Weiss Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6 Weiss Drive offers parking.
Does 6 Weiss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Weiss Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Weiss Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Weiss Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Weiss Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Weiss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Weiss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Weiss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Weiss Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Weiss Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
