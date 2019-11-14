6 Weiss Drive

Amenities

A newer tri-level detached townhouse built in 2015 situated on a premium lot in the gated Goldwyn Community. One bedroom and one bathroom in the ground floor, a great room at the 2nd floor consist of the living room, the dining room, the powder room and the full size kitchen. The master suite, the junior master suite and the laundry room are on the 3rd floor. A 2-car attached garage with direct access to the premises. This is a home that you can enjoy the beautiful green belt view of the community. Property is easy access to the 60 and 605 freeways, around 15 mins to the El Monte Metro Link Station. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator are included. Square footage is not taped, tenants to verify.