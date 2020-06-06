All apartments in South El Monte
3031 Lashbrook Avenue

3031 Lashbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Lashbrook Avenue, South El Monte, CA 91733
South El Monte

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated 3bed/2.5bath two-story townhouse in South El Monte with 2 carport parking spaces. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and plenty of cabinets for storage. Balcony on the 2nd floor with access from master bedroom. Central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. Tile flooring on 1st floor and laminated wood flooring throughout the 2nd floor. Laundry hookups inside the unit for tenant's own machines. Stove/oven in the kitchen with sink's garbage disposal. Convenient location: close to the I-10 and I-60 freeways, supermarkets, restaurants, Rosemead Swap Meet, Whittier Narrows Park and Gold Course, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue have any available units?
3031 Lashbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue have?
Some of 3031 Lashbrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Lashbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Lashbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Lashbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Lashbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South El Monte.
Does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Lashbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Lashbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 3031 Lashbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3031 Lashbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Lashbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Lashbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3031 Lashbrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
