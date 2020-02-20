All apartments in Sky Valley
74711 Dillon Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:05 AM

74711 Dillon Road

74711 Dillon Rd · (760) 831-6206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

74711 Dillon Rd, Sky Valley, CA 92241

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 181 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Seasonal Rental in beautiful Sky Valley Resort! Terrific, well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath park model unit with a cozy fireplace for your enjoyment. Relax on the large porch and take in the mountain and mini-lake views. Well stocked and ready to go! Friendly Sky Valley Resort offers Geo thermal mineral healing pools & spas, tennis, pickle ball, clubhouse,mini store, and restaurant . You can also play golf at the sister resort Caliente Springs. Come and enjoy all the fun! Sleeps 4. Prices can vary during season and festival months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74711 Dillon Road have any available units?
74711 Dillon Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74711 Dillon Road have?
Some of 74711 Dillon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74711 Dillon Road currently offering any rent specials?
74711 Dillon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74711 Dillon Road pet-friendly?
No, 74711 Dillon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sky Valley.
Does 74711 Dillon Road offer parking?
No, 74711 Dillon Road does not offer parking.
Does 74711 Dillon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74711 Dillon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74711 Dillon Road have a pool?
Yes, 74711 Dillon Road has a pool.
Does 74711 Dillon Road have accessible units?
No, 74711 Dillon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 74711 Dillon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74711 Dillon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 74711 Dillon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 74711 Dillon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
