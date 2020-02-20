74711 Dillon Road

Amenities

Seasonal Rental in beautiful Sky Valley Resort! Terrific, well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath park model unit with a cozy fireplace for your enjoyment. Relax on the large porch and take in the mountain and mini-lake views. Well stocked and ready to go! Friendly Sky Valley Resort offers Geo thermal mineral healing pools & spas, tennis, pickle ball, clubhouse,mini store, and restaurant . You can also play golf at the sister resort Caliente Springs. Come and enjoy all the fun! Sleeps 4. Prices can vary during season and festival months.